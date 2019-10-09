Analysts Anticipate Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Post $0.18 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 9.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Village Farms International an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. 14,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $458.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.55.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Village Farms International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

