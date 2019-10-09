Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post sales of $104.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Lindsay posted sales of $123.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.20 million to $456.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $477.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $501.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Lindsay had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $121.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

LNN traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,804. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $960.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Lindsay by 880.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

