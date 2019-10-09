Analysts Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.17. Imax posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,094,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Imax by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,666,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. 145,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Imax has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

