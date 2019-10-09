Analysts Anticipate 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). 2U posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. 2U’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

In other news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $498,907.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,738.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

2U stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 998,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,642. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.48. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

