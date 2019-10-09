AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.57

AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 37623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMTD International in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

