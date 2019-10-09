American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $1.98. American Tower reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.45. American Tower has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,383 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,241 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 72.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after purchasing an additional 351,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

