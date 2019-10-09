American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.32). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

