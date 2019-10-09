American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lessened by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,711,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,275,000 after buying an additional 92,548 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.92. 2,365,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,233. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

