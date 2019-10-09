American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after buying an additional 6,587,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after buying an additional 481,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 352,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

