American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,480,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,326 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,332. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

