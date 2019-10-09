Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Amedisys worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 209,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 2,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amedisys by 286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $141.98.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.59.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,530.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock worth $3,031,888. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.