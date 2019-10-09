Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down to $51.79

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.01, but opened at $51.79. Ambarella shares last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 1,095,994 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Ambarella alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $3,550,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959 in the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ambarella by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,819,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 554,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.