Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,252.81.
Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,732.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,784.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,848.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
