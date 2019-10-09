Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 926,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 331,725 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

