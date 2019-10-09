Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after buying an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $18.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,189.13. 676,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $838.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,171.88. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

