Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 32,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $5,801,454.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.72. 48,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

