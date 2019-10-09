Alpha Windward LLC Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 515,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

CMCO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 8,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $832.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

