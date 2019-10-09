Alpha Windward LLC Lowers Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $754.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.50. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.61.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,519.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

