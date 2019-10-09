Alpha Windward LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $60.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

