Alpha Windward LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kforce worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Kforce by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,428 shares of company stock worth $309,583. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 111,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,608. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

