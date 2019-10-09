Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,811 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 710.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 333,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,832,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HFC shares. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 71,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

