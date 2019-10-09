Allworth Financial LP Sells 780 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after purchasing an additional 115,835 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.04. 497,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,374. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

