Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,738 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $7,136,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.22. 6,957,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,377. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.