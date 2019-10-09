Allworth Financial LP Has $97.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $97,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,740,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,778,000 after purchasing an additional 621,034 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,368,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,853,000 after purchasing an additional 344,452 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.08. 3,294,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,764. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

