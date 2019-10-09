Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,080,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,875,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,907,000 after acquiring an additional 739,531 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,938,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,005,511. The company has a market capitalization of $412.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.