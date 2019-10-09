Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after buying an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In other news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

