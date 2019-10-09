AI Doctor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $143,656.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded 3% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $143,656.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, Allcoin and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037929 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.23 or 0.06190140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016641 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AIDOC is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinBene, BitForex, Bit-Z, Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

