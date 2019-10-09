AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 18.1%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s share price rose 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 308,029 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 82,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.
