AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 18.1%

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)’s share price rose 18.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.63, approximately 308,029 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 82,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 702,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 197,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 546,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues.

