Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) fell 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14, 960,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,867,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.