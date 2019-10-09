Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,313,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,173% from the previous session’s volume of 181,760 shares.The stock last traded at $0.28 and had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aethlon Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.40% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

