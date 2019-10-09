Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41,994.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $41,994.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

