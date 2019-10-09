Advantage Investment Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Advantage Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,866,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,524,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 320,059 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,392,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,138,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

MNA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. 24,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,475. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

