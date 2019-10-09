Advantage Investment Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $100.41 and a 1 year high of $133.34.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

