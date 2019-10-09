Advantage Investment Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Banco Macro SA ADR has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

