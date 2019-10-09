Advantage Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Advantage Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Saratoga Investment worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

