Advantage Investment Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advantage Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Advantage Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,368,932. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average of $186.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

