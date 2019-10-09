Advantage Investment Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after purchasing an additional 402,857 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $212.11. 1,123,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,132. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

