Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) One Day Volume Hits $467.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $89,785.00 and approximately $467.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006956 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,189,773 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

