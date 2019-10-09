AdHive (ADH) Market Cap Reaches $169,105.00

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. AdHive has a total market cap of $169,105.00 and $46.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

