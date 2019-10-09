Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $203,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 423,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,611,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

