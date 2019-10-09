Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises about 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 40,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 102.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

