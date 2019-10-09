Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 804,471 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,006,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

