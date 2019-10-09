Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.08. Acacia Diversified shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 42,823 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

