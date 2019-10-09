AC3 Trading Up 2.5% This Week (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $665,905.00 and approximately $1,739.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AC3 has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 438.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AC3’s official website is ac3.io . AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.