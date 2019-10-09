A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for A10 Networks’ earnings. A10 Networks posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A10 Networks.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 298,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 128,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $505.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.64.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

