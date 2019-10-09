$97.40 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $97.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.51 million. Trupanion posted sales of $78.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $379.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $379.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $453.65 million, with estimates ranging from $447.00 million to $460.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

TRUP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,450. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.99 million, a P/E ratio of -709.83 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $581,471 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

