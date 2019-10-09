$960,000.00 in Sales Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) will post $960,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $4.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.25 million, with estimates ranging from $3.33 million to $8.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

LCTX remained flat at $$0.96 during trading on Thursday. 173,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,130. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.