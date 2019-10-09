60,309 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.25. 58,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,724. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.12.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

