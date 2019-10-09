52,857 Shares in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $610,121.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,255. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.03% and a negative net margin of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.