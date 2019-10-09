4NEW Price Down 31.8% This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $15,307.00 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Cobinhood and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01023943 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00089597 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.